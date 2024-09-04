ukenru
Since the beginning of the year, 11 thousand strikes have been carried out in Sumy region - Artyukh

Since the beginning of the year, 11 thousand strikes have been carried out in Sumy region - Artyukh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26674 views

The head of the Sumy RMA reported a significant increase in shelling in the region compared to last year. 433 casualties were recorded, including 35 children, and the enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of attacks on Sumy region has increased to 11,000, which is significantly higher than last year's figure of 8,000.This was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the year, 11,000 attacks have been made on Sumy region, compared to 8,000 last year. This is a significant increase, and there is also an increase in the number of people killed and wounded by shelling - 433 people, including 35 children

- says Artyukh.

He emphasizes that the enemy is constantly attacking civilian infrastructure. 

Recall 

At night and in the morning of September 4, Russian troops fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

