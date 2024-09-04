Since the beginning of the year, 11 thousand strikes have been carried out in Sumy region - Artyukh

Since the beginning of the year, the number of attacks on Sumy region has increased to 11,000, which is significantly higher than last year's figure of 8,000.This was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

He emphasizes that the enemy is constantly attacking civilian infrastructure.

At night and in the morning of September 4, Russian troops fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded.