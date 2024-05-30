Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 465 thousand Russian soldiers have been killed or injured - British government

More than 465 thousand Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Every day, the Russian Federation loses more than 1 thousand soldiers. This was stated by the British representative during a speech at the Organization for security and co-operation, reports tagesschau, reports UNN.

Details

According to the British government, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 465 thousand Russian soldiers have been killed or injured. Accordingly, the number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded per day has never been higher than last month, with an estimated more than 1,000 losses per day - said the British representative during a speech to the Organization for security and co-operation.

According to him, the war of conquest is very expensive for Moscow, because defense spending now accounts for 40 percent of the Russian government's spending, which corresponds to 6% of the country's GDP.

recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the Russian Federation lost 1,160 personnel, and in general, since February 24, 2022 - 506,260 people.