Since the beginning of the great war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received assistance worth UAH 210 million with the support of Favbet Foundation

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces have received over UAH 210 million in aid from the Favbet Foundation, according to representatives of the foundation, UNN reports.

In particular, in 2023 alone, the projects of the presidential fundraising platform UNITED24 received about UAH 24 million with the Foundation's assistance. Of this amount, UAH 20 million was allocated for the purchase of FPV drones within the Operation Unity and Operation Unity: New Year's Salute"; UAH 4 million - for the purchase of sensor systems for airspace protection as part of the Safe Skies appeal announced by UNITED24 Ambassador Timothy Snyder.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the country's Defense Forces have received 260 vehicles, mostly pickup trucks and off-road vehicles. Among other things, with the Foundation's assistance, the UAV strike companies of the Army of Drones received 53 new Peugeot Landtrek SUVs.

Also, with the Foundation's support, 130 drones of various types, including strike drones, were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Favbet Foundation has provided the Defense Forces with hundreds of pieces of special equipment: thermal imagers, rangefinders, sights, communication and electronic warfare systems to counter enemy drones.

In 2023, with the support of the Favbet Foundation , we organized the supply of a company of strike UAVs "Favorit", which operates under the leadership of Denys Perch, co-founder and vice president of the Ukrainian MMA Federation (UFMMA) and vice president of the WWFC Professional Mixed Martial Arts League. The Favorit Company received material and technical assistance worth UAH 14 million.

"We continue to systematically support the Armed Forces and other defense forces of the country. Helping the Armed Forces is an absolute priority for Ukrainian business today. We directly cooperate with a number of units, as well as take an active part in the projects of the presidential fundraising platform UNITED24 and the projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation," said Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.