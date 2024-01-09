ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Since the beginning of the great war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received assistance worth UAH 210 million with the support of Favbet Foundation

Since the beginning of the great war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received assistance worth UAH 210 million with the support of Favbet Foundation

Since the beginning of the great war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received assistance worth UAH 210 million with the support of Favbet Foundation

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other defense forces have received over UAH 210 million in aid from the Favbet Foundation, according to representatives of the foundation, UNN reports.

In particular, in 2023 alone, the projects of the presidential fundraising platform UNITED24 received about UAH 24 million with the Foundation's assistance. Of this amount, UAH 20 million was allocated for the purchase of FPV drones within the Operation Unity and Operation Unity: New Year's Salute"; UAH 4 million - for the purchase of sensor systems for airspace protection as part of the Safe Skies appeal announced by UNITED24 Ambassador Timothy Snyder.

Image

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the country's Defense Forces have received 260 vehicles, mostly pickup trucks and off-road vehicles. Among other things, with the Foundation's assistance, the UAV strike companies of the Army of Drones received 53 new Peugeot Landtrek SUVs.

ImageImage

Also, with the Foundation's support, 130 drones of various types, including strike drones, were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Favbet Foundation has provided the Defense Forces with hundreds of pieces of special equipment: thermal imagers, rangefinders, sights, communication and electronic warfare systems to counter enemy drones.

Image

In 2023, with the support of the Favbet Foundation , we organized the supply of a company of strike UAVs "Favorit", which operates under the leadership of Denys Perch, co-founder and vice president of the Ukrainian MMA Federation (UFMMA) and vice president of the WWFC Professional Mixed Martial Arts League. The Favorit Company received material and technical assistance worth UAH 14 million.

"We continue to systematically support the Armed Forces and other defense forces of the country. Helping the Armed Forces is an absolute priority for Ukrainian business today. We directly cooperate with a number of units, as well as take an active part in the projects of the presidential fundraising platform UNITED24 and the projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation," said Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising