Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Kharkiv region, about 200 thousand explosive devices have been defused
Nearly 200,000 explosive devices have been defused by Ukrainian sappers in the Kharkiv region since the start of the full-scale war over the past two years.
Over the past two years, Ukrainian sappers have defused almost 200,000 explosive devices in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
For more than two years, our explosive ordnance disposal specialists have neutralized about 200 thousand explosive devices
According to him, sappers eliminate hundreds of explosive devices every day.
