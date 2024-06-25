Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Kharkiv region, about 200 thousand explosive devices have been defused

Over the past two years, Ukrainian sappers have defused almost 200,000 explosive devices in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to him, sappers eliminate hundreds of explosive devices every day.

The Ukrainian company A3Tech-Ukraine has received a certificate of conformity for the MV-10 demining machine and an order for 8 such machines.