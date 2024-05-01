Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, 297 people have been killed by explosive devices

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 297 people have been killed by explosions of dangerous objects in Ukraine, including 15 children. Also, 669 people, including 78 children, were injured. This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a press briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

Due to Russian aggression, about 156 thousand square kilometers remain potentially mined. Unfortunately, according to the secretariat of the national mine action authority, 297 people have been killed by explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, including 15 children, and 669 people have been injured, including 78 children. This is the information as of today - said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

More than 39 hectares of land have been cleared with the help of mechanized demining machines in Sumy region. In total, since the beginning of the war, sappers have defused 9,000 explosive devices and surveyed an area of more than 4,913 hectares.