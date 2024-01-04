Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 7 people have died of influenza in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 7 fatalities have been registered in Ukraine due to influenza. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, 3 new fatalities due to influenza have been registered. In total, 7 people have died from the disease since the beginning of the epidemic season.

Over the past week, from December 24 to 31, 130,359 people fell ill with SARS, including 69,839 children under the age of 17. 4,595 people were hospitalized, including 2,417 minors.

Also during this period, 6,746 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, of which 702 were children.

According to routine surveillance data, 39 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died. Two of them were children under the age of 14.

However, all regions of Ukraine, except for Chernivtsi region, remain at non-epidemic levels.

On December 28 , it was reportedthat four fatalities due to influenza had been reported since the beginning of the epidemic.

