Since the beginning of the day 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111017 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114553 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147288 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148982 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104926 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 50954 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 35721 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78188 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 52729 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 49056 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186037 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196940 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146858 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150694 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141780 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158368 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the day 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20270 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 121 combat engagements at the frontline over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks in various directions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers and destroying their equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russians. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 19.09.2024, UNN reports.

The defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans. Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the enemy, depleting their combat potential,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy launched one missile (2 rockets), 52 air strikes (including 71 combat aircraft) and 625 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired more than 3,900 times at the positions of our troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk four times. Another battle is ongoing near the latter. According to available information, the enemy lost more than 40 servicemen in killed and wounded in this area today. Our defenders destroyed an enemy anti-tank vehicle, two vehicles and 37 UAVs, and damaged a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and an occupier's vehicle.

The enemy attacked our fortifications fourteen times in the Kupyansk sector near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. At the moment, four firefights are ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.

Five enemy attacks are currently being repelled by Ukrainian troops near Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Lyman sector. Seven enemy attacks were stopped near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove and Dibrova during the day.

In the Northern direction, our troops stopped the enemy's attempt to improve the tactical position near Vyymka. The occupiers suffered losses. Another battle in this location continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven attempts by militants to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky failed. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked six times today in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Enemy bombers and attack aircraft were active. Fighting continues in two locations - the enemy is putting pressure, trying to advance in the areas of Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . During the day, he carried out a total of 27 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Marynivka and Novotoretsk. A firefight continues near Myroliubivka. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 145 occupants and wounded 163. A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, six artillery systems, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two anti-tank vehicles, five cars and three motorcycles of the invaders were destroyed. Also, 13 artillery systems, two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and 12 vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 11 combat engagements were registered as of this time of day. Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Hirnyk, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka.

One attack by enemy units was repelled in the Vremivsk sector, and three battles are taking place in the Vuhledar area.

The enemy became more active in the Orikhivsk sector, where they conducted two attacks near Robotyne during the day. They were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attack failed.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on their territory. At present, there are 16 known air strikes involving 27 guided aerial bombs,

- the General Staff reported.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Recall

According to DeepState, the invaders advanced in the area of 9 settlements in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders regained positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising