Since the beginning of the day 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russians. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22.00 on 19.09.2024, UNN reports.

The defense forces are making efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans. Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the enemy, depleting their combat potential, - the statement said.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy launched one missile (2 rockets), 52 air strikes (including 71 combat aircraft) and 625 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired more than 3,900 times at the positions of our troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk four times. Another battle is ongoing near the latter. According to available information, the enemy lost more than 40 servicemen in killed and wounded in this area today. Our defenders destroyed an enemy anti-tank vehicle, two vehicles and 37 UAVs, and damaged a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and an occupier's vehicle.

The enemy attacked our fortifications fourteen times in the Kupyansk sector near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. At the moment, four firefights are ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.

Five enemy attacks are currently being repelled by Ukrainian troops near Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Lyman sector. Seven enemy attacks were stopped near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove and Dibrova during the day.

In the Northern direction, our troops stopped the enemy's attempt to improve the tactical position near Vyymka. The occupiers suffered losses. Another battle in this location continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven attempts by militants to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky failed. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked six times today in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Enemy bombers and attack aircraft were active. Fighting continues in two locations - the enemy is putting pressure, trying to advance in the areas of Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . During the day, he carried out a total of 27 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Marynivka and Novotoretsk. A firefight continues near Myroliubivka. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 145 occupants and wounded 163. A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, six artillery systems, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two anti-tank vehicles, five cars and three motorcycles of the invaders were destroyed. Also, 13 artillery systems, two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and 12 vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 11 combat engagements were registered as of this time of day. Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Hirnyk, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka.

One attack by enemy units was repelled in the Vremivsk sector, and three battles are taking place in the Vuhledar area.

The enemy became more active in the Orikhivsk sector, where they conducted two attacks near Robotyne during the day. They were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attack failed.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on their territory. At present, there are 16 known air strikes involving 27 guided aerial bombs, - the General Staff reported.



In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

According to DeepState, the invaders advanced in the area of 9 settlements in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders regained positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.