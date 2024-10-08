Since August, cases of attempts to illegally cross the border have significantly decreased in Ukraine - SBGS

Since August, there has been a significant decrease in the number of attempts to illegally cross the border. This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Most of the attempts (to illegally cross the border - ed.) take place outside the checkpoints, i.e. on the green border - Demchenko explained.

According to him, the most active areas are the borders with Romania and Moldova. Fewer cases are recorded on the border with Hungary, Slovakia or Poland.

Although there are also attempts by people to illegally cross the border, they are much less frequent than in the first two areas. At the same time, since August, we have noted a downward trend in attempts to illegally cross the border, which is quite significant if we take into account quantitative indicators - said a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

He also emphasized that it is now cold, and snow has already fallen in the mountains.

In the future, during the winter period, difficult weather conditions, and we expect that the number of attempts to illegally cross the border will also decrease ,” said Andriy Demchenko.

SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said that as of October 8, at least 40 people had lost their lives while trying to illegally cross the border. Most of these cases occurred on rivers.