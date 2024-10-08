Since August, cases of attempts to illegally cross the border have significantly decreased in Ukraine - SBGS

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Popular news
February 28, 02:48 PM • 141342 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141233 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 94080 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 108630 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110735 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164437 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180983 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171805 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 199206 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188183 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141233 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 141342 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 146106 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137569 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154489 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11218 views

The SBGS spokesperson reported a significant decrease in illegal border crossing attempts since August. The most active areas are the borders with Romania and Moldova, and the number is expected to decrease further due to weather conditions.

Since August, there has been a significant decrease in the number of attempts to illegally cross the border. This was stated during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

Details

Most of the attempts (to illegally cross the border - ed.) take place outside the checkpoints, i.e. on the green border

- Demchenko explained. 

According to him, the most active areas are the borders with Romania and Moldova. Fewer cases are recorded on the border with Hungary, Slovakia or Poland.

Although there are also attempts by people to illegally cross the border, they are much less frequent than in the first two areas. At the same time, since August, we have noted a downward trend in attempts to illegally cross the border, which is quite significant if we take into account quantitative indicators  

- said a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service. 

He also emphasized that it is now cold, and snow has already fallen in the mountains.

In the future, during the winter period, difficult weather conditions, and we expect that the number of attempts to illegally cross the border will also decrease

 ,” said Andriy Demchenko.

Recall

SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said that as of October 8, at least 40 people had lost their lives while trying to illegally cross the border. Most of these cases occurred on rivers. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

