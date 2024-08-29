ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sikorsky hopes that Ukraine will resolve historical issues with Poland “in the spirit of gratitude” for the assistance provided

Sikorsky hopes that Ukraine will resolve historical issues with Poland “in the spirit of gratitude” for the assistance provided

Kyiv  •  UNN

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed hope that Ukraine would resolve historical issues with Poland “in a spirit of gratitude” for the assistance. He emphasized the importance of focusing on building a common future rather than on the past.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed hope that Ukraine will resolve its historical issues with Poland “in a spirit of gratitude” for the assistance provided by the state. He said this in an interview with PAP, reports UNN.

Sikorski acknowledged that history was a problem in relations with Ukraine, but expressed hope that Ukraine would resolve it “in a spirit of gratitude” for Polish assistance.

“For several hundred years spent between neighbors, the account of grievances is never 'one way,'” Sikorsky said in an interview, answering a question about negotiations with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

“Therefore, we have a choice: either we can deal with the past, which is very important, our victims deserve a Christian burial, but unfortunately we are not able to bring them back to life; or we can focus on building a common future so that demons do not emerge in our societies and so that a common enemy does not threaten us again in the future. I prefer the latter approach,” he added.

Recall 

On July 11, Poland commemorates the victims of the tragic events in Volyn at the state level. Mutual ethnic cleansing of the conflicting Polish and Ukrainian populations by the UPA, the Polish Home Army and Soviet partisans took place in the summer of 1943.

Last year, Poland sent a request to Ukraine to exhume the remains of Poles killed in 1945 after discovering a grave in Ternopil region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising