Sikorski believes that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles before they enter the country's airspace

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127074 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131824 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158720 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145452 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208338 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112655 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195784 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 85777 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106986 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103802 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 72822 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216714 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 41474 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57118 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153027 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156963 views
Sikorski believes that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles before they enter the country's airspace

Sikorski believes that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles before they enter the country's airspace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79379 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says he is ready to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine. He considers it legitimate self-defense.

Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down incoming Russian missiles before they enter their airspace, despite NATO's opposition, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the Financial Times in an interview, UNN reports.

Details

Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with the Financial Times that Warsaw is obliged to guarantee the safety of its citizens, despite fears that interceptions over Ukrainian territory could draw the alliance into a war with Russia against Ukraine.

"Membership in NATO does not abolish the responsibility of each country to protect its own airspace - it is our own constitutional duty," Sikorsky said.

"I personally believe that when enemy missiles are on their way to our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defense [to strike them], because once they enter our airspace, the risk of debris hitting someone becomes significant," he said.

Sikorski said that the risk of casualties among the Poles increases as the missile approaches the target during interception, so it is better to shoot it down at a higher altitude over Ukraine.

"Ukrainians told us: please," he added.

Sikorsky said it was too early to judge the military success of the operation in the Kursk region. But he hailed it as a way to shock Russian President Vladimir Putin and show him that "sacrifice does not always do what you expect.

Sikorsky added: "Not only Ukraine, but the entire West has to throw Putin off balance, and one of the mistakes that our side has constantly made is that we told Putin in advance what we would or would not do, and that is why the result of this (the Kushchyna operation - ed.) is much better than the counteroffensive last year, which was so easy to predict and therefore prepare for.

Addendum

Earlier this summer, Poland signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, in which the two countries pledged to explore "the possibility of possible interception in the airspace of Ukraine of missiles and UAVs launched in the direction of the territory of Poland, following the necessary procedures agreed upon by the states and organizations concerned.

However, the outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected the proposal, pointing to the risk that the alliance would "become part of the conflict.

Mircea Geoană, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Security, told the FT: "We have to do everything we can to help Ukraine and do everything we can to avoid escalation. And that is exactly what NATO's line has been consistent since the beginning of the war.

"Of course, we respect the sovereign right of every ally to ensure national security. But within NATO, we always consult before we get involved in something that could have implications for all of us - and our Polish allies have always been impeccable in their consultations within the alliance," added Geoană.

However, many Ukrainians hope that NATO's position will change, the newspaper points out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

