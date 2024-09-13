Sybiha discusses with EU Commissioner assistance to Ukrainians wishing to return home

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson. They discussed joint steps to help Ukrainians who plan to return to Ukraine, the minister said in a statement on September 12, UNN reports.

Details

"...a separate meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. I thanked Commissioner Johansson for all her efforts to support our people. We discussed joint steps aimed at helping our citizens who intend to return to Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.

