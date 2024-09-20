Sibiga and Israeli Foreign Minister discuss threats from russian-Iranian cooperation

Sibiga had a telephone conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has informed about his telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yisrael Katz. During the conversation, Sybiga expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the support of the Peace Formula.

The conversation focused on the threats posed by cooperation between russia and Iran, as well as efforts to counter possible ballistic missile deliveries to the aggressor country.

