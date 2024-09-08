Shooting on the I-75 highway in the United States: police are looking for a suspect

Kentucky is searching for a suspect after a shooting on the I-75 highway. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The US state of Kentucky is actively searching for a suspect after several people were shot on Interstate 75 in Laurel County. The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

The shooting reportedly began on a stretch of road near Exit 49 and US 25, about nine miles north of the city of London. The road in the area is closed, and law enforcement officials are urging drivers to avoid the route and seek alternate routes.

Kentucky State Police Officer Scotty Pennington said that the suspect has not yet been detained.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation has confirmed that the highway is closed in both directions from Exit 41 to Exit 59.

