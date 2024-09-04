Shooting at a school in the United States: 4 dead, about 30 wounded

On Wednesday, a shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, killing at least four people and injuring about 30, according to law enforcement officials. It is not yet known how many of the victims sustained gunshot wounds. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

After the incident, the school campus was quarantined and students were evacuated to the football stadium. The suspect, according to sources, was taken into custody. It is assumed that he is a teenager, but it is not yet known whether he is a student of this school.

All schools in the county were closed for the duration of the event, and police were deployed to all high schools in the county to ensure security, despite no reports of other incidents.

Some of the severely wounded were evacuated by helicopter, and additional helicopters are on standby.

The information is preliminary and may change as new data becomes available.

