Actual
Shooting in Vinnytsia: wounded 19-year-old girl dies in hospital

Shooting in Vinnytsia: wounded 19-year-old girl dies in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12925 views

A 19-year-old girl shot by a man in Vinnytsia died in hospital. The man also killed his wife and then committed suicide.

The wounded 19-year-old girl, who was shot by a man in Vinnytsia the day before, died in hospital this morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne. 

Details 

According to Zarina Mayevska, a spokeswoman for the National Police in Vinnytsia region, the 19-year-old girl died in hospital this morning.

What is known 

On June 13, in Vinnytsia, a 23-year-old man shot his wife and seriously wounded her friend. The attacker shot at the two girls over a conflict based on personal relations and then fled. He went to a deserted coastal area of the regional center, where he shot himself in the head.

The injured 19-year-old managed to call an ambulance, but was unable to open the door for doctors and police, so law enforcement officers were able to enter the apartment on the third floor through the window. 

 Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances and motives of the crime.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

