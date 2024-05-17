Shmyhal wants to see programs for energy independence of communities, encourages local authorities to "get actively involved"

The Ministry of Infrastructure and the Energy Efficiency Fund are instructed to work with local leaders to develop programs to ensure minimum energy independence of communities and individual apartment buildings, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, energy efficiency is one of the key elements of strengthening energy sustainability.

"Local authorities should also be actively involved in all these processes. The Ministry of Infrastructure and the Energy Efficiency Fund will be tasked with working with local leaders to develop programs to ensure minimum energy independence of communities and individual apartment buildings," Shmyhal said during the government meeting.

According to him, elevators and pumps for water supply to the upper floors must be in place, and separate work must be done on generators and solar panels.

Condominiums will be able to receive compensation for the installation of solar power plants and heat pumps for heating - Shmyhal