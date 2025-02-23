Shmyhal: Ukrainian defense industry's capabilities increased 6 times during the war

The capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry have increased 6-fold since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

I must say that the capacity of the defense industry has increased sixfold compared to two years ago, meaning that we are actually making great progress in the production of ammunition, the production of Ukrainian equipment of all kinds - from Ukrainian artillery to Ukrainian long-range drones, the missile program. All of these and other areas... mines, Ukrainian-made shells - we are developing all of this, investing significant resources in it - Shmyhal said.

Recall

At the Defense Tech Innovations Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was shown for the first time.