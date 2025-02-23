ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Shmyhal: Ukrainian defense industry's capabilities increased 6 times during the war

Shmyhal: Ukrainian defense industry's capabilities increased 6 times during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21695 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported a sixfold increase in the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry since the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukraine has significantly increased the production of ammunition, equipment, and drones.

The capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry have increased 6-fold since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

I must say that the capacity of the defense industry has increased sixfold compared to two years ago, meaning that we are actually making great progress in the production of ammunition, the production of Ukrainian equipment of all kinds - from Ukrainian artillery to Ukrainian long-range drones, the missile program. All of these and other areas... mines, Ukrainian-made shells - we are developing all of this, investing significant resources in it

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

At the Defense Tech Innovations Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was shown for the first time.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

