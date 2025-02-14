Shmyhal on the attack on the Chernobyl NPP: Europe and the world should give a joint response to the nuclear threat of Russia

The Ukrainian side is already consulting with international partners to quickly repair the damage to the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. During a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Europe and the world to give a joint response to the nuclear threat from Russia and consolidate efforts to stop the aggressor, UNN reports.

Last night, a Russian drone attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, damaging the shelter that protected the radiation source from Unit 4. As of now, the radiation background is normal, we are monitoring, all services are working on site. We are currently consulting with our partners and will restore everything as soon as possible - Shmyhal said.

According to him, this is not the first time that Russia has put Europe at risk of a nuclear catastrophe with its insane actions.

Europe and the world must give a joint response to this threat. We must work together to stop the aggressor - He said.

Recall

Damage to the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant may cause a significant increase in the radiation background, which poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to neighboring countries.

As reported by UNN, on February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.