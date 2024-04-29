Shmyhal congratulated on the appointment of a new head of the Government of Ireland

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal congratulated Simon Harris on his appointment as the new head of the Irish Government and invited him to continue an active dialogue between our countries. This was reported by UNN with a link to Shmyhal's telegram channel.

Details

Shmyhal said that in a telephone conversation with Simon Harris, they discussed the situation on the Ukrainian front and the latest Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. Our prime minister emphasized that we need more air defense to protect people and more artillery to strengthen our military.

Shmyhal also thanked Ireland for supporting Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU. He expressed hope for Ireland's solidarity in the process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by the end of June.

The interlocutors also discussed the issue of confiscation of Russian assets.

We work with all stakeholders to find effective legal mechanisms. We have a common goal - to make the aggressor pay. - Shmyhal noted.

The Ukrainian politician also expressed gratitude to Ireland for its assistance in humanitarian demining and proposed to develop joint production of demining equipment.

The Prime Minister of Ireland assured that his country would continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.