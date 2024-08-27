Shmyhal: at least 10 million jobs are needed to support the military

In order to support the Ukrainian military now, at least 10 million jobs are needed, but officially there are less than 8 million, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a UNN correspondent reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has lost 3.5 million jobs. We actually lost 30% of our economy in 2022. Today, in order to support our military, we need at least 10 million jobs, but officially we see less than 8 million - Shmyhal said.

According to him, there are a number of professions and jobs in the economy that operate in the "shadow" and do not pay taxes, which are critically important.

“Fight or work” principle is being introduced in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Recall

According to a sociological survey conducted by the Razumkov Center, 53% of respondents in Ukraine consider the lack of personnel to be a problem, while 32% did not mention the problem.