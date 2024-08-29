Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to four

As a result of the Russian shelling of Novoosynove village in Kupyansk district, four people have been reported injured. Two of the victims were hospitalized. This was stated by the Kharkiv RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Updated information on the shelling in Novoosynove village of Kupyansk community. Four people were injured in the shelling - a man of 65 and three women of 83, 65 and 73 years old - RMA said.

They also said that two women with explosive injuries were hospitalized. Others, despite their injuries, refused to be hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems.

Recall

This afternoon, on August 29, Russian troops attacked the village of Novooosynove. As a result, a fire broke out. Several locals were also injured.