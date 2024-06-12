Shelling in the belgorod region of russia: 1 person killed, 3 wounded

In the belgorod region, a shell hit killed one local and injured three others. Also, 6 private houses and 11 apartment buildings were damaged, as well as 9 cars and power lines. This was reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, UNN reports.

Details

In the russian city of shebekino, belgorod region, one resident died as a result of a direct hit by a shell to an apartment. The man died on the spot from his wounds before medical aid arrived.

According to reports, three people are currently wounded. Two women with various shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs were taken to a city hospital by ambulance crews. Another victim sustained concussion but refused hospitalization.

According to preliminary information, various damages were recorded in 6 private residential buildings and 11 apartment buildings, including broken windows, cut facades and roofs. In some apartments, balcony slabs were also damaged. Nine cars and power lines were also damaged.

Information about the consequences of the incident remains to be clarified.

