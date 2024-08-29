Shelling in Sumy region: three people were wounded

Three people were wounded as a result of shelling by the occupiers of civilian infrastructure in Sumy region. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

On August 28, 2024, there was a shelling in the Mykolaivska village community of Sumy region, where the enemy used methods of warfare prohibited by international law, launching rocket attacks on civilian objects. The victims included a couple aged 62 and a 65-year-old man.

The Sumy District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the attack, and the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine Office in Sumy region for further investigation.

