Shelling in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was injured, houses damaged

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening and at night, as a result of which one resident of the region was injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the occupiers used kamikaze drones, artillery and dropped ammunition from drones. The Marhanets community and the district center suffered the most.

The attacks damaged local infrastructure. A fire broke out due to dry grass burning, but rescuers quickly extinguished it. There were no casualties.

There is clarified information that a 62-year-old woman was injured during yesterday's shelling in Marhanets community. She sustained a mine-blast injury and a bruised chest. The woman received medical assistance, her condition is stable.

In total, the shelling damaged five private houses, an outbuilding and another building that was not in use.

