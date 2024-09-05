Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy shells Nikopol district, damages enterprise and houses

Artillery shelling, drone strikes and ammunition drops from UAVs. The enemy fired at Nikopol region during the day, there are damages. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, one of the enterprises in the district center was damaged. Two private houses were damaged, one of which caught fire. Cars, outbuildings and power lines were damaged.

"The situation was also turbulent in Marhanets and Myrovska communities. The infrastructure was affected there. There were two fires. Local houses and dry grass were burning. The fire was extinguished by the emergency service. A car was also damaged," said Lysak.

The head of the RMA noted that an air alert has been declared in the region.

"Stay in safe places!" he summarized.

One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown