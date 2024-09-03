“Shahed” flew to Belarus for 20 minutes at night - ”Gayun”

At night, the "Shahed" flew into Belarus for 20 minutes, the monitoring telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun" reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, around 02:35, one Shahed-type kamikaze drone crossed the border with Belarus in the direction of Bragin from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine," the message says, citing a monitoring telegram channel.

As indicated, "it is known that the ‘Shahed’ spent about 20 minutes in the airspace of Belarus and at 02:53 returned to Ukraine on a course to the Chernobyl zone, leaving the territory of Belarus around 3 am".

"It should be noted that, according to Belaruski Gayun, another Belarusian Air Force fighter from Baranavichy was patrolling southeastern Belarus at about 1 a.m., but at the time of the 'Shahed' sunset it had already gone back to the base and was not in the sky," the statement said.

27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 were lost, two flew to Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region