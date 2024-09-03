ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Shahed” flew to Belarus for 20 minutes at night - ”Gayun”

“Shahed” flew to Belarus for 20 minutes at night - ”Gayun”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18188 views

The monitoring channel reported that a Shahed kamikaze drone had entered the airspace of Belarus. The drone crossed the border from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine and spent about 20 minutes in Belarus.

At night, the "Shahed" flew into Belarus for 20 minutes, the monitoring telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun" reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, around 02:35, one Shahed-type kamikaze drone crossed the border with Belarus in the direction of Bragin from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine," the message says, citing a monitoring telegram channel.

As indicated, "it is known that the ‘Shahed’ spent about 20 minutes in the airspace of Belarus and at 02:53 returned to Ukraine on a course to the Chernobyl zone, leaving the territory of Belarus around 3 am".

"It should be noted that, according to Belaruski Gayun, another Belarusian Air Force fighter from Baranavichy was patrolling southeastern Belarus at about 1 a.m., but at the time of the 'Shahed' sunset it had already gone back to the base and was not in the sky," the statement said.

27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 were lost, two flew to Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region03.09.24, 08:19 • 23859 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World

