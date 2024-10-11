“Shahed” downed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night
Kyiv • UNN
Last night, air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovs'k region, and an enemy drone of the "Shahed" type was destroyed, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
