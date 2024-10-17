Severe frosts are expected in Kyiv: roads may be covered with ice
Kyiv • UNN
On October 18-20, Kyiv is expected to experience severe frosts from 0 to -3° at night, with daytime temperatures of 8-10° Celsius. The KCSA warns of the second level of danger and possible ice on the roads.
Frosts are expected in Kyiv in the next two days, with temperatures dropping to -3° at night, UNN reports, citing KCSA.
"Severe frosts from 0 to -3° are expected in the capital at night on October 18-20. During the day, the air temperature in Kyiv will be 8-10 above 0," the statement said.
The KCSA has warned of the second level of danger, orange. Adverse weather conditions can lead to icy conditions on the roads.
