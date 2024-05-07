Sea level around the world: Ukraine joins international research on Antarctic ice melting

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100705 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111091 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153728 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157432 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253702 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174844 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico
March 1, 06:55 PM • 27269 views

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27269 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for
March 1, 07:32 PM • 40882 views

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40882 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28074 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 34318 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34318 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 31689 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31689 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253702 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253702 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227677 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213524 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239173 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225819 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225819 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 70846 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70846 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 77374 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113545 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114410 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114410 views
Sea level around the world: Ukraine joins international research on Antarctic ice melting

Sea level around the world: Ukraine joins international research on Antarctic ice melting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28450 views

Ukraine has joined a major international project OCEAN:ICE to study the impact of Antarctic ice melt and processes in the Southern Ocean on the Earth's climate and sea level rise.

The large international project OCEAN:ICE  investigates the impact of processes on the Antarctic Ice Sheet and the Southern Ocean, in particular, ice sheet melting, on the Earth. The National Antarctic Science Center (NASC) of Ukraine has joined OCEAN:ICE - Ukrainian researchers will study the impact of precipitation on the ice mass balance and join underwater measurements, UNN reports with reference to the National Antarctic Science Center.

Ukraine has joined an important international study of Antarctic ice. The National Antarctic Science Center (NASC) has joined the major international project OCEAN:ICE "Ocean-Cryosphere Exchange in Antarctica: Impacts on Climate and the Earth as a Whole." 

- informs the Antarctic Science Center.

As noted, the goal of the project is to assess the impacts on the Earth of key processes occurring on the Antarctic Ice Sheet and in the Southern Ocean. These include sea level rise, the formation of deep-sea currents, changes in ocean circulation and climate.

The loss of Antarctic ice leads to sea level rise, and most of this melting occurs at the ocean-ice sheet interface under the influence of warm ocean currents. OCEAN:ICE investigates the processes that cause this melting," emphasizes the National Academy of Sciences.

Image

The Center explained what Ukraine's contribution would be:

  • The NASC will fill some gaps in field data by using an additional set of innovative equipment in the Southern Ocean - profiling (argo) buoys. These are autonomous oceanographic instrument platforms for underwater measurements. They have no engine and do not require constant maintenance by a ship or a person.
  • These buoys measure in detail the physical and chemical parameters of the ocean, such as current direction and speed, temperature and salinity at different depths. This data will help to better understand the seasonal exchange between the cold waters of the Weddell Sea and the relatively warm waters of the central-western part of the Antarctic Peninsula.
  • Also, NASC researchers will study the impact of precipitation on the ice mass balance of the shelf glacier. For this purpose, a high-resolution regional atmospheric model will be used.

NAS participation will expand OCEAN:ICE by adding new field observations and their analysis, as well as innovative numerical modeling of ocean and atmospheric processes (...) NAS logistical support will extend the existing OCEAN:ICE observing network to the currently unreached areas around Antarctica

- said Ruth Mottram, project coordinator at DMI.

AddendumAddendum

The project is being implemented within the framework of the Horizon Europe program funded by the European Commission. Partners from the UK, funded by the UK Department for Research and Innovation, are also involved.

Recall

Ukrainian polar explorers spotted a sea leopard resting on ice floes, undisturbed by their approach.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyTechnologies

