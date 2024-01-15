Scholz to skip Davos forum

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will skip this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports with reference to Die Zeit.

Details

German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, as well as German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and German Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger will attend the forum to represent Germany, according to dpa, cited by the publication.

"Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, will not speak at the WEF, unlike in previous years," the statement said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to take part in the Davos Forum.

