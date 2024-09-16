Scholz calls for mass production of weapons in Europe

In view of the threat from Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for a significant increase in arms production in Europe. Speaking at the opening of a new Rheinmetall ammunition factory in Unterlüs, Scholz emphasized the need to move from cottage industry to mass production of weapons. This was reported by Stern.de , according to UNN.

The Chancellor called on European partners to pool their orders and ensure the defense procurement industry is stable for decades to come. Scholz emphasized that the current situation, characterized by Russia's war against Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions, is a great threat to the European peace order.

“Whoever wants peace must successfully deter possible aggressors,” the chancellor said.

The new Rheinmetall ammunition factory, once completed and commissioned, is expected to produce 200,000 artillery shells annually. Scholz called the opening of the plant a “special day” for the security of Germany and the whole of Europe. He noted that the investment in this plant creates the basis for an independent and long-term supply of artillery ammunition for the Bundeswehr and European partners.

Scholz emphasized that orders for weapons should be planned for the long term, as tanks, howitzers, helicopters and air defense systems are not on store shelves. The Chancellor praised the quick response of Rheinmetall and other defense companies that promptly responded to the needs.

Despite the impressive plans to produce 200,000 artillery shells per year, Scholz noted that thousands of artillery shells are used daily on the frontlines of eastern and southern Ukraine. He also noted that the Bundeswehr's warehouses were “quite empty” even before the Russian aggression.

Scholz emphasized that Ukraine is addressing the issue of the future of the European peace order and the rules-based world system.

“Russia must fail in its attempts to annex a neighboring state by force,” the chancellor emphasized, adding that not only the United States but also European countries must do more to support Ukraine. “Previous commitments are simply not enough,” Scholz added.

