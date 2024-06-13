Schedules of blackouts for two hours in the evening, due to bad weather power outages in 6 regions, gas cut off in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

In Ukraine today, the application of power outage schedules is tentatively planned from 20:00 to 22:00. Due to the bad weather, 173 settlements in six regions are without electricity. In Kryvyi Rih, 3 apartment buildings are without gas after an enemy attack. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Yesterday, due to grid constraints caused by the effects of previous Russian attacks, the transmission system operator reduced electricity generation from renewable energy sources in the western and southwestern regions to ensure safe operation of the power system during daytime hours.

During the evening peak load, due to the shortage of generation caused by massive hostile attacks on energy facilities, consumer restrictions were applied.

Today, the application of hourly outage schedules is tentatively planned from 20:00 to 22:00 - the Ministry of Energy reported.

There will be no blackouts for critical infrastructure companies and companies that import 80% of their electricity in accordance with a government decree.

Bad weather

As of 8 a.m., 173 settlements were without power as a result of the bad weather.

In particular, 66 in Chernihiv region, 57 in Kyiv region, 38 in Sumy region, 9 in Zaporizhzhia region, 2 in Donetsk region, and 1 in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Restoration work is ongoing.

Yesterday in Kyiv, 414 institutions and 335 residential buildings lost power during the bad weather. All of them have been restored.

Shelling

Yesterday, a gas pipeline was damaged in Kryvyi Rih after a rocket attack. Three residential buildings (42 apartments) were cut off from gas supply.

De-energization

In Chernihiv Oblast, an overhead power line of a regional power company was disconnected, which resulted in a power outage at a substation and the household and industrial consumers connected to it. Everyone was reconnected.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.18 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 27,671 MWh. There are no exports.