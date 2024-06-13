Schedules of blackouts for two hours in the evening, due to bad weather power outages in 6 regions, gas cut off in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 40324 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135220 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140536 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169269 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147111 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215946 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202678 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42127 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45602 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 38435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104568 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100090 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215946 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216270 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104568 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159678 views
Actual
Schedules of blackouts for two hours in the evening, due to bad weather power outages in 6 regions, gas cut off in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

Schedules of blackouts for two hours in the evening, due to bad weather power outages in 6 regions, gas cut off in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31421 views

Today, from 20:00 to 22:00, power outages are scheduled in Ukraine, 173 settlements in 6 regions will be left without electricity due to bad weather, and 3 apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih will be without gas due to the Russian attack.

In Ukraine today, the application of power outage schedules is tentatively planned from 20:00 to 22:00. Due to the bad weather, 173 settlements in six regions are without electricity. In Kryvyi Rih, 3 apartment buildings are without gas after an enemy attack. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

Yesterday, due to grid constraints caused by the effects of previous Russian attacks, the transmission system operator reduced electricity generation from renewable energy sources in the western and southwestern regions to ensure safe operation of the power system during daytime hours.

During the evening peak load, due to the shortage of generation caused by massive hostile attacks on energy facilities, consumer restrictions were applied.

Today, the application of hourly outage schedules is tentatively planned from 20:00 to 22:00

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

There will be no blackouts for critical infrastructure companies and companies that import 80% of their electricity in accordance with a government decree.

Bad weather

As of 8 a.m., 173 settlements were without power as a result of the bad weather.

In particular, 66 in Chernihiv region, 57 in Kyiv region, 38 in Sumy region, 9 in Zaporizhzhia region, 2 in Donetsk region, and 1 in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Restoration work is ongoing.

Yesterday in Kyiv, 414 institutions and 335 residential buildings lost power during the bad weather. All of them have been restored.

Shelling

Yesterday, a gas pipeline was damaged in Kryvyi Rih after a rocket attack. Three residential buildings (42 apartments) were cut off from gas supply.

De-energization

In Chernihiv Oblast, an overhead power line of a regional power company was disconnected, which resulted in a power outage at a substation and the household and industrial consumers connected to it. Everyone was reconnected.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.18 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 27,671 MWh. There are no exports.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

Contact us about advertising