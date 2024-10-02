Scandal with overdue humanitarian aid for children's hospital: instead of apologizing, “benefactors” told doctors off

Recently, the management of the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital stated that local deputies from the Batkivshchyna party had brought humanitarian aid to the medical institution that had long since expired. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, intervened in the situation and publicly called the "PR people" saboteurs. However, instead of apologizing, the representative of Batkivshchyna came to the hospital and told off the doctors," UNN reports.

Details

Among other things, we are talking about the head of the charitable foundation "Noble cause", a member of the Odesa organization of the Batkivshchyna party, Serhiy Shutov. The latter came to the hospital to meet with doctors.

In the video published by the Dumskaya media outlet, it is heard that Shutov's conversation with the doctors was conducted in a raised voice. Several times, the doctors even had to urge Shutov to calm down, reminding him that it was he who had asked them to meet.

"Shutov, who, among other things, heads a charitable foundation, was expecting the doctors to make excuses. And he behaved at least defiantly," the newspaper notes.

At the same time, the head of the foundation assured that there was no expiration date as such, and that the medicines, which expire in September, are fully usable. In addition, he said, the humanitarian aid also included bedding, which is definitely not expired.

"We hope that representatives of Batkivshchyna will not decide to go to the hospital again and settle their differences because of this video. Doctors still need to work," Dumskaya summarizes.