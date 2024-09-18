SBU searches the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the UOC-MP in Kyiv - source

The SBU searched the Holy Vvedensky Monastery of the UOC-MP in Kyiv, sources told UNN.

Details

"The SBU continues to cleanse Ukraine of Moscow agents in cassocks," the source told UNN.

According to the information provided, SBU operatives have been conducting searches in the Holy Vvedensky Monastery since the morning.

According to the source of UNN, local monks are very fond of "holy russia-mother", spreading Kremlin propaganda and supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

