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Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka has been released from the pretrial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka has been released from the pretrial detention center. Details of the incident are currently being clarified.

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka has been released from the pretrial detention center
Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka has been released from the pre-trial detention center, UNN reports.

I am very grateful to my brothers-in-arms and colleagues at the Security Service of Ukraine for helping to pay the groundless, unjustified bail, which neither I nor my family had the funds for. I know how hard the men work to earn this money, and I am sincerely grateful to them for it 

- Duka said while speaking with journalists.

It will be recalled

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing improper benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for unobstructed operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the figures involved in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

Earlier, lawyer Yurii Sukhov published an open letter from Serhii Duka from the pre-trial detention center. In the statement, the general said that he had devoted 26 years to serving Ukraine, a significant part of which he spent organizing and conducting special operations.

In addition, Duka explained that his contacts with people from criminal circles were related to carrying out operational tasks, rather than participation in a criminal organization. The general also said that he sees the actions of certain representatives of anti-corruption bodies as an attempt to settle personal scores. He calls for his activities to be assessed on the basis of evidence, rather than sensational headlines.

In the letter, the general separately thanked those who contributed to raising the bail money.

"I thank my brothers-in-arms for their support. I thank everyone who contributed to raising funds for the absurd bail. I will prove my innocence. I will defend my honor," Duka wrote.

The bail for the major general was paid in full. It amounted to 65 million hryvnias. The day before, military personnel recorded a video address in support of Duka

SBU personnel who are defending Ukraine's independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had contributed to raising the bail money directly from the front line.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies