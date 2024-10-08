SBU detains Kremlin ideologue of “SVO” Dmitry Chistilin

Law enforcement officers detained Dmitry Chistilin, a Kremlin ideologue of Russia's armed aggression. He is the author of a number of publications aimed at conducting information sabotage against Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Chistilin was detained during a special operation conducted by the SBU jointly with foreign partners and the State Border Guard Service.

Reportedly, Chistilin is an assistant to former Putin adviser Sergei Glazyev, one of the main “moderators” of the seizure of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the developer of the “Information Warfare Strategy” that justified Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, during 2016-2024, Chistilin prepared a number of “analytical materials” for the Kremlin, in which he supported Russia's armed aggression and the “integration” of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia.

It is noted that he authored numerous publications aimed at conducting information sabotage against Ukraine.

It is also reported that Chistilin was actively involved in promoting the Kremlin's interests outside of Russia. Among other things, he organized interference in electoral processes in Eastern and Central Europe in favor of Moscow.

Acting allegedly on behalf of the Ukrainian public, the defendant participated in so-called “round tables” in European countries. During such events, he spread Kremlin narratives, hoping to reduce support for Ukraine from Western partners.

After Chistilin's participation in one of these “forums,” he was detained in cooperation with law enforcement officers of the Republic of Moldova when he tried to return to Moscow through the territory of third countries.

It is noted that the Kremlin ideologue left Ukraine before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He is currently in custody and has been suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

part 3, article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Also, the facts of his assistance to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation are being documented, in particular in creating mechanisms to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.