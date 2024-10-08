ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164257 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136336 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142259 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180899 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112026 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171730 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

SBU detains Kremlin ideologue of "SVO" Dmitry Chistilin

SBU detains Kremlin ideologue of “SVO” Dmitry Chistilin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12818 views

Law enforcers detained an aide to Putin's former advisor who supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Chistilin was involved in promoting the Kremlin's interests abroad and organized interference in elections in Europe.

Law enforcement officers detained Dmitry Chistilin, a Kremlin ideologue of Russia's armed aggression. He is the author of a number of publications aimed at conducting information sabotage against Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Chistilin was detained during a special operation conducted by the SBU jointly with foreign partners and the State Border Guard Service. 

Reportedly, Chistilin is an assistant to former Putin adviser Sergei Glazyev, one of the main “moderators” of the seizure of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the developer of the “Information Warfare Strategy” that justified Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, during 2016-2024, Chistilin prepared a number of “analytical materials” for the Kremlin, in which he supported Russia's armed aggression and the “integration” of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia.

Law enforcers served in absentia a notice of suspicion of torture to a russian serviceman of occupied Mykhailivka07.10.24, 17:10 • 13211 views

It is noted that he authored numerous publications aimed at conducting information sabotage against Ukraine.

It is also reported that Chistilin was actively involved in promoting the Kremlin's interests outside of Russia. Among other things, he organized interference in electoral processes in Eastern and Central Europe in favor of Moscow.

Acting allegedly on behalf of the Ukrainian public, the defendant participated in so-called “round tables” in European countries. During such events, he spread Kremlin narratives, hoping to reduce support for Ukraine from Western partners.

After Chistilin's participation in one of these “forums,” he was detained in cooperation with law enforcement officers of the Republic of Moldova when he tried to return to Moscow through the territory of third countries.

It is noted that the Kremlin ideologue left Ukraine before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. He is currently in custody and has been suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
  •  part 3, article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Also, the facts of his assistance to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation are being documented, in particular in creating mechanisms to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

