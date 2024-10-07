Law enforcers served in absentia a notice of suspicion of torture to a russian serviceman of occupied Mykhailivka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Law enforcers served in absentia a notice of suspicion of torture to a russian serviceman of occupied Mykhailivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13211 views

The police served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a russian soldier who tortured civilians in occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region. He faces up to 12 years in prison for violating the laws of war.

Zaporizhzhia police served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a russian guard officer who tortured and abused the population of the temporarily occupied Mykhailivka. UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The police collected evidence of illegal activity and served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a 41-year-old russian serviceman who was illegally appointed military commandant of Mykhailivka, Vasylivka district, Zaporizzhia region.

The occupier organized torture chambers where he brutally interrogated civilians to "extract" money from them and force them to cooperate

- the police said.

As part of the investigation, investigators found that in April 2022, the defendant, together with other russian military personnel, broke into the house of a local resident and, threatening him with firearms, seized his property.

The Nazi ordered his subordinates to take the man to the military commandant's office, where the occupiers persuaded the victim to cooperate, and when he expressed resistance, they began torturing him. Mykhailivets was placed in a cell, where for four days the commandant inflicted physical pain and suffering on him: kicking and punching him, cutting his fingers, knocking out his teeth, and locking him in a narrow room unsuitable for a long stay

- the police added.

On September 26, based on the evidence collected, investigators under the procedural supervision of the Kamiansko-Dniprovskyi Department of the Vasyliv District Prosecutor's Office served the war criminal a notice of suspicion in absentia. He was charged with Part 1 of Art. 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison for his actions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

The Luhansk Region Prosecutor's Office reported that a former law enforcement officer who ran "torture chambers" in the occupied Luhansk region was suspected. According to the investigation, the former law enforcement officer began cooperating with the occupiers in 2014.

UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians24.09.24, 01:40 • 81866 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

