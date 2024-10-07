Law enforcers served in absentia a notice of suspicion of torture to a russian serviceman of occupied Mykhailivka

Zaporizhzhia police served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a russian guard officer who tortured and abused the population of the temporarily occupied Mykhailivka. UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

The police collected evidence of illegal activity and served a notice of suspicion in absentia to a 41-year-old russian serviceman who was illegally appointed military commandant of Mykhailivka, Vasylivka district, Zaporizzhia region.

The occupier organized torture chambers where he brutally interrogated civilians to "extract" money from them and force them to cooperate - the police said.

As part of the investigation, investigators found that in April 2022, the defendant, together with other russian military personnel, broke into the house of a local resident and, threatening him with firearms, seized his property.

The Nazi ordered his subordinates to take the man to the military commandant's office, where the occupiers persuaded the victim to cooperate, and when he expressed resistance, they began torturing him. Mykhailivets was placed in a cell, where for four days the commandant inflicted physical pain and suffering on him: kicking and punching him, cutting his fingers, knocking out his teeth, and locking him in a narrow room unsuitable for a long stay - the police added.

On September 26, based on the evidence collected, investigators under the procedural supervision of the Kamiansko-Dniprovskyi Department of the Vasyliv District Prosecutor's Office served the war criminal a notice of suspicion in absentia. He was charged with Part 1 of Art. 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison for his actions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The Luhansk Region Prosecutor's Office reported that a former law enforcement officer who ran "torture chambers" in the occupied Luhansk region was suspected. According to the investigation, the former law enforcement officer began cooperating with the occupiers in 2014.

