SBU calls on Ukrainians to observe security measures during Easter: what to know

The Security Service calls on citizens to observe security measures during Easter - to be vigilant, limit visits to mass events, and not to succumb to possible provocations, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, the occupiers use a large arsenal of subversive activities against our country to realize their criminal intentions.

For example, the enemy constantly engages its own agents to commit provocations in various spheres of public life, including interfaith relations.

The purpose of such actions of the occupiers is to create artificial conflict situations among representatives of religious communities to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine.

The aggressor is also actively engaging its accomplices to adjust hostile fire on the civilian infrastructure of our country. Potential targets include crowded places.

Therefore, the Security Service calls on citizens on the eve of and during the celebration of Easter:

- restrict attendance at public events;

- not to succumb to possible provocations or incitement to illegal actions;

- observe the curfew established for your region;

- do not ignore the air raid alarms and stay in shelters during them;

- notify law enforcement agencies of suspicious items and persons who may be provocative or pose a potential threat.

We remind you that the SBU has a special hotline 0-800-501-482 and an e-mail address: [email protected]

The information received through the SBU hotline is confidential and will be thoroughly checked.

The SBU also urged citizens to be vigilant and follow security measures.