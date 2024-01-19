SBI transfers seized property of belarusian company worth over USD 61 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation has handed over 26 thousand tons of metal products belonging to a company from Belarus to the Armed Forces of Ukraine . This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

SBI officers found the property of the Belarusian company during the pre-trial investigation at the seaport.

In particular, rebar, pipes and steel billets owned by a company from the republic of belarus were found in the customs control zone of Odesa Customs. The property of the aggressor country could have served our army for almost two years if the customs had not "lost" it in violation of the Law "On the Seizure of Property during Martial Law" - the SBI said.

Addendum

The estimated value of the goods is over USD 61 million. Law enforcement officers seized and transferred 412 railroad cars with metal products to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine seized 10 tons of illegally imported Russian auto parts worth UAH 5 million and handed them over to the Defense Forces.

To circumvent the sanctions, Russian representatives planned to supply smuggled goods to Ukraine through third countries.