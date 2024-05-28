SBI re-detained former Odesa military commissar Borisov as he was leaving the pre-trial detention center

Today, on May 28, in Kyiv, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, SBI officers re-detained the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and JV Yevhen Borysov on the basis of information that he planned to go abroad after paying bail. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

SBI officers detained Yevhen Borysov, former head of Odesa Regional TCC and JV, in Kyiv after he was released on bail in the amount of UAH 12 million on preliminary charges. The Bureau received information that after paying the bail, the suspect planned to leave the pre-trial detention center and hide from the investigation, including going abroad - the SBI said in a statement.

It is also noted that he was notified of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal proceeds in the amount of more than UAH 142 million (part 3 of Article 27, part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Criminal proceedings were initiated against Borysov under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In 2023, the SBI detained the former military commander and the court placed him in custody.

Initially, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 150 million, but the courts gradually reduced the bail amount to UAH 12 million.

The former military commissar has already been notified of suspicion:

acquisition by a person authorized to perform state functions of assets whose value is more than six thousand five hundred tax-free minimum incomes of citizens exceeds his/her legal income (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

failure to report for service on time without valid reasons by a serviceman committed under martial law is a criminal offense (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

evasion of military service duties by deception committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

In April, law enforcement officers completed the investigation into the criminal proceedings regarding illegal enrichment of the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The indictment was sent to court.