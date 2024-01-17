ukenru
SBI opens case on possible abuse of power by director of the National Bank's legal department

SBI opens case on possible abuse of power by director of the National Bank's legal department

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140053 views

SBI opens case on possible abuse of power by director of the National Bank's legal department

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or official position, which led to serious consequences, by the director of the legal department, Oleksandr Zyma. UNN learned about this from its own sources in law enforcement agencies.

The criminal case concerns a letter from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Oleksandr Zyma.

The letter, which is available to UNN , referred to four lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU, in which the bank demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. These lawsuits were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration.

After the liquidation procedure began, the bank's management was transferred to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, including the support of the above-mentioned claims in courts.

Zyma, who is also the chairman of the administrative board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which appoints and dismisses the managing director of the Fund, on behalf of the National Bank in his letter of August 30, 2023, states that supporting court cases challenging the NBU's decisions is allegedly "not the purpose of the Fund's activities.

At the same time, he noted that the DGF has the right to take any actions and make decisions that were within the powers of the bank's management and control bodies. In particular, on behalf of the NBU, he proposed that the DGF drop Concorde's claims against the National Bank.

"In view of the above, and in order to protect the interests of the state, we propose to consider the expediency of further support of the above cases and leaving such claims without consideration or dismissing them in the manner prescribed by procedural law," Zyma wrote in a letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

It is worth noting that the Deposit Guarantee Fund listened to Zyma's proposal and withdrew Concorde's claims against the National Bank.

The criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or position that led to grave consequences), which provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

Recall

Earlier we reported that the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ordered the SBI to open a case on abuse of power or office, which led to serious consequences, by the director of a department of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

