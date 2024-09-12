Samsung plans to cut up to 30% of foreign employees

South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung Electronics plans to cut up to 30% of its foreign employees in some divisions. This was reported on Wednesday, September 11, by Reuters, citing informed sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, Samsung has instructed its subsidiaries around the world to cut sales and marketing staff by about 15% and administrative staff by up to 30%.

The plan will be implemented by the end of this year and will affect jobs in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

“It is not yet known how many people will be laid off and which countries and business units will be affected the most,” the agency said.

Samsung noted that adjustments to the workforce at some of its overseas facilities are routine work aimed at improving efficiency.

At the same time, one of Reuters' sources said that the job cuts are part of preparations for a decline in global demand for technology products amid a slowdown in the global economy.

