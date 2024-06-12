Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: the consequences

On the night of June 12, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones, a fire broke out at an industrial facility, and a man was injured, the State Emergency Service, police and prosecutors reported, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

The police of Kyiv region reported that this morning the Russian occupiers struck again in Kyiv region. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, according to the investigation, on the night of June 12, the Russian armed forces attacked Kyiv region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to police, the attack resulted in a fire at an industrial facility. The prosecutor's office indicated that a private enterprise was among the damaged buildings in one of the districts of the region. In addition, according to the police, a residential building, an outbuilding, a warehouse and a garage were damaged.

One person, according to police, was injured in the leg. The man was provided with medical aid on the spot and refused hospitalization.

According to the prosecutor's office, the attack caused fires, which are being localized by the State Emergency Service. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are extinguishing a fire caused by falling debris during an enemy attack in Kyiv region.

Information about the victims is being clarified.