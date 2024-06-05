Russia's energy industry adapts to sanctions: its oil revenue increased by 50% in May

At the same time, revenues from oil sales grew by about 50% at the time of the disaster, which was caused by the return of the Central Bank to Nafta, which was adapted to the national sanctions. Pish UNN z posilannam on Bloomberg.

Details

Tax revenues from the Russian oil industry reached 7 7.1 billion last month, while total revenue from oil and gas increased by 39% to rub 793.7 billion.

The increase in revenues occurred against the background of rising prices for the Urals brand, which is the main export oil of Russia. In May, based on the Urals price of 7 74.98 per barrel, the Treasury Department determined taxes, up from the price of 5 58.63 a year ago. Despite price restrictions from the G7, Urals ' discount to Brent's global benchmark has become smaller.

G-7 measures aimed at reducing Russia's oil revenues, which are used to finance military operations against Ukraine, include restricting access to Western shipping and insurance services, but leave Russia on the global market. Moscow has adapted by using a shadow fleet of tankers to sell oil to Asian countries, writes Bloomberg.

Although monthly oil and gas revenues fell by more than 35% due to the specifics of taxes paid four times a year, Russian oil revenues could have been even higher if not for large subsidies for domestic diesel and gasoline supplies. These subsidies, which totaled almost 202 billion rubles in May, partially compensate for the difference in auto fuel prices in Russia and abroad.

According to forecasts, this year Russian oil will trade at about 6 65 per barrel, which is lower than the previous forecast of 7 71.30. Gas prices are also expected to reach 2 252.80 per thousand cubic meters, almost 6% lower than the budget forecast.

Recall

OPEC + countries agreed on Sunday to continue most of their oil production cuts for 2024, but to begin phasing them out in 2025, as the group seeks to support the market amid slow global demand growth.