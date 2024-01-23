Russia's attack on Kyiv: fire in a non-residential building in Pechersk, no confirmation of the hit to the kindergarten

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Pechersk district amid an enemy attack, and is being extinguished. The attack on a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital was not confirmed. This was announced on Tuesday by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

A fire in a non-residential building is being extinguished in Pechersk district. The information about the hit to the kindergarten in Svyatoshynske was not confirmed. Cars are burning near the building - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The KCMA also confirmed on Telegram that damage to a non-residential building in the Pechersk district of the capital was recorded. Details are being investigated.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were already heard in Kyiv, and air defense was operating.

An hour earlier, the enemy attacked in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity supply.

Rocket attack in Kyiv: wounded, damaged houses, kindergarten and cars