Rocket attack in Kyiv: wounded, damaged houses, kindergarten and cars
Kyiv • UNN
The first consequences of the morning rocket attack on Kyiv are known. Several people were injured, property and buildings were damaged. Emergency services have been dispatched to respond to calls.
At least two people were killed in a missile attack on Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
The KOVA reported that parked cars were on fire in Svyatoshyno. A kindergarten and a house were also damaged.
We already know about at least one wounded person, however, the information is being clarified.
The emergency services are on the scene.
In Solomyansky district, an explosive wave smashed windows in an apartment building. There is no information about the victims
He said that people went to another address in the Solomyansky district, and one victim was hospitalized.
Fire in several apartments of a residential building in the Solomensky district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene
In the morning , explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Kyivas the Russian army launched a massive attack. City mayors are urging citizens to stay in shelters amid air defense activity and casualties.