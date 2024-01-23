Rocket attack in Kyiv: wounded, damaged houses, kindergarten and cars

At least two people were killed in a missile attack on Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The KOVA reported that parked cars were on fire in Svyatoshyno. A kindergarten and a house were also damaged.

We already know about at least one wounded person, however, the information is being clarified.

The emergency services are on the scene.

In Solomyansky district, an explosive wave smashed windows in an apartment building. There is no information about the victims - Vitali Klitschko also wrote.

He said that people went to another address in the Solomyansky district, and one victim was hospitalized.

Fire in several apartments of a residential building in the Solomensky district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene - Klitschko wrote.

To recap

In the morning , explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Kyivas the Russian army launched a massive attack. City mayors are urging citizens to stay in shelters amid air defense activity and casualties.