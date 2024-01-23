Russia's attack on Kyiv: 7 injured reported

In Kyiv, as a result of the morning enemy attack, 7 people have been reported injured, six of them were hospitalized, and a teenager was treated on the spot. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

So far, there have been 7 casualties as a result of the morning attack on the capital. Most of them are in Solomyansky district. Six people were hospitalized, and one victim, a 13-year-old boy, was treated on the spot. - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, five people were injured at different addresses in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. All of them are hospitalized.

In addition, another apartment in Sviatoshynskyi district is on fire. Balconies from the 1st to the 5th floors were damaged as a result of falling debris. One victim was found in the apartment where the fire started, he said.

Later, Klitschko added that a non-residential two-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was on fire. The services are working on the spot.

According to the KCIA in Telegram, as of 7:57 a.m., there was information about damage to one residential building in the Solomyansky district of the city. The information is being clarified.

They also confirmed that the information about the damage to the kindergarten in Sviatoshynskyi district was not confirmed, but that cars caught fire near the kindergarten.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was activated. At least 2 casualties were reported.

An hour earlier, the enemy attacked in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity.