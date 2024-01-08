Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, three wounded, more than 200 houses, shopping centers and hospitals damaged

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, one person was killed, three others were injured, and more than 200 houses, a shopping center, an educational institution and hospitals were damaged. This was reported by the head of the city's defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

At least 9 rocket attacks. Preliminary - one person was killed (62-year-old woman), 3 people were wounded, not seriously - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged the shopping center. Lines and the contact network of the high-speed tram were disrupted.

About 300 windows were smashed in two hospitals. The patients have already been relocated to other wards, Vilkul said.

About 20 private houses and more than 200 apartment buildings, 3 schools, the TertCenter, windows and balconies were damaged.

In three districts of the city, operational headquarters have been set up and are working to receive applications for assistance from the city budget, and to provide assistance from the city's reserve - film, housing, etc.

Addendum

Addresses of district operational headquarters:

Central City District.

The building of the Central City District Executive Committee, 27 Svyato-Mykolaivska Street - accepting applications from citizens for damaged property.

Kryvyi Rih Gymnasium #2, 76 "A" Schmidt Street - distribution of aid from the matrix, film, OSB, etc.

Saksagansk district.

Kryvyi Rih Gymnasium No. 91 - 48 Generala Radievskoho Street

Dovhynets district .

Vostochny 2 - 7 Lisovoho St.

Psychologists work, and if necessary, residents are offered assistance with resettlement

