Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, three wounded, more than 200 houses, shopping centers and hospitals damaged

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102423 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112904 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143123 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139789 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177481 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172116 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167288 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41731 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74239 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34245 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44673 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64393 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102427 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284561 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251820 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64393 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143126 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107360 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107325 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123399 views
Actual
Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, three wounded, more than 200 houses, shopping centers and hospitals damaged

Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, three wounded, more than 200 houses, shopping centers and hospitals damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31677 views

Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih left one person dead and three wounded; more than 200 buildings, including residential buildings, schools and hospitals, were damaged.

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on Monday morning, one person was killed, three others were injured, and more than 200 houses, a shopping center, an educational institution and hospitals were damaged. This was reported by the head of the city's defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

At least 9 rocket attacks. Preliminary - one person was killed (62-year-old woman), 3 people were wounded, not seriously

- Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Details 

According to him, the attack damaged the shopping center. Lines and the contact network of the high-speed tram were disrupted. 

About 300 windows were smashed in two hospitals. The patients have already been relocated to other wards, Vilkul said.  

About 20 private houses and more than 200 apartment buildings, 3 schools, the TertCenter, windows and balconies were damaged.

In three districts of the city, operational headquarters have been set up and are working to receive applications for assistance from the city budget, and to provide assistance from the city's reserve - film, housing, etc.

Addendum

Addresses of district operational headquarters:

Central City District.

The building of the Central City District Executive Committee, 27 Svyato-Mykolaivska Street - accepting applications from citizens for damaged property.

Kryvyi Rih Gymnasium #2, 76 "A" Schmidt Street - distribution of aid from the matrix, film, OSB, etc.

Saksagansk district.

Kryvyi Rih Gymnasium No. 91  - 48 Generala Radievskoho Street

Dovhynets district .

Vostochny 2 - 7 Lisovoho St.

Psychologists work, and if necessary, residents are offered assistance with resettlement

Woman who was unblocked from the rubble of a house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, died - OVA08.01.24, 10:46 • 25482 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising