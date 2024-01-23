Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed a video of rescuing a man from the rubble of a high-rise building
Kyiv • UNN
27 people rescued from the rubble after morning missile attack on Kharkiv by Russia
In Kharkiv, 27 people have been rescued from the rubble after a morning missile attack by Russia. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko showed a video of a person being rescued from the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building, UNN reports.
The heroic work of the rescuers. The video shows the moment a man was rescued from the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building this morning. A total of 27 people have been rescued from buildings shelled by Russia in Kharkiv
According to preliminary data, five people were killed and 51 people, including four children, were wounded in the terrorist attack in Kharkiv.
"Deliberate terror against ordinary residential buildings" - Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of Russia's massive attack23.01.24, 13:16 • 24458 views