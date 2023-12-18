Russians wound another resident in Avdiivka - RMA

Russian troops wounded another resident of Avdiivka in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration Igor Moroz said on Monday, UNN reports.

On December 17, Russians wounded 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka - Moroz wrote on Telegram.

AddendumAddendum

According to the report, since February 24, 2022, Russians have killed 1791 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4381 more.

The total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

12 people evacuated from Avdiivka Coke Plant, who had been hiding from shelling since the beginning of the full-scale war